New Jersey Teachers Will Be Required to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Reports Say
New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce a requirement for all teachers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, NJ Advance Media and NJ.com are reporting.
NJ.com's sources spoke to the publication exclusively about the upcoming announcement. It's not clear when Murphy will make the announcement, but it's expected very soon.
The exact nature of the announcement also wasn't immediately clear — so it's possible that teachers may be able to be tested regularly for COVID-19 instead of receiving the vaccine.
This is a developing story. Townsquare Media's news team is working on obtaining more details from our sources.
