We’ve been waiting for this night for quite a while. After all, Niall Horan’s 2024 tour was first announced in the spring of 2023!

So, of course, we’re a little excited that Niall Horan's 'The Show' is FINALLY coming to Philly in less than a week.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Niall Horan’s Concert in Philadelphia?

The “show” begins at 7:30, according to event organizers.

However, we all know that the actual set times for the artists will vary. We have more insight on when Niall will be performing posted below.

What Time Do Doors Open for the Niall Horan Concert in Philadelphia?

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. that evening, according to venue officials.

Is There an Opening Act for Niall Horan’s Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, the concert will have an opening act as Del Water Gap will open the show.

What Time Will Niall Horan Perform at The Mann in Philadelphia?

It looks like Niall will hit the stage around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. We came to this conclusion by analyzing his earlier appearances in the United States on the tour including stops in Hollywood, FL, and Nashville, TN via Setlist.fm, plus Reddit and other sources.

iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show

Having said that – performance times are always subject to change – so do not cut it too close to get into your seat. You won’t want to miss any of the show!

NOTE: It's an outdoor show (rain or shine) but any severe weather in the could sometimes have an effect on the actual set times.

What is the Setlist for Niall Horan’s Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into the set list for some of Niall’s recent shows, and it’s going to be a GOOD show.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see a setlist ahead of time. So, instead, we’ve published that information separately. You can click here to view it (of course, this does contain concert spoilers).

Are Tickets Still Available for Niall Horan’s Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Niall Horan in Philadelphia?

This show is mostly sold out. However, as of June 4, we found a handful (emphasis on a handful) of tickets that were still available directly from the box office online. You can click here to purchase those tickets, which as of today, are listed at $102.

Sometimes venues drop tickets closer to the show so you can keep checking back for more tickets.

In the meantime, many of the resale sites have tickets available. Here’s a breakdown of what we found:

Ticketmaster Verified Resale – Starting at $54.00 for lawn (with more seats available). Click here to learn more.

– Starting at $54.00 for lawn (with more seats available). Click here to learn more. Stubhub – We found tickets starting at $46.00 (Before fees) in the lawn. Click here to learn more.

– We found tickets starting at $46.00 (Before fees) in the lawn. Click here to learn more. TickPick – We found tickets starting at $59.00 (With fees) in the lawn, with more available as well. Click here to learn more.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the TD Mann in Philadelphia?

Parking is free at the Mann Center. The main parking entrance is at Belmont & Montgomery. Keep in mind that parking is on the grass (attendants will guide you to open spaces when you arrive).

Bebe Rexha Featuring Flo Rida Rocks 29th Annual Wawa Welcome America's July 4th Concert At Mann Center For The Performing Arts In Philadelphia

Additionally, plan for traffic delays in the immediate area. It can take as long as 60 minutes in the immediate area to enter and exit the venue.

How Do You Get to the Mann Center on Public Transit

You can access the Mann via Septa’s loop bus.

It departs 19th and Locust and makes seven stops on the way to the Mann.

Philadelphia Transit Unions Go On Strike

Stops include Broad & Locust, 15th & JFK, and more. You can view a timetable for the Niall Horan SEPTA Loop Bus here.

What is the Bag Policy at the Mann for the Niall Horan Concert 2024?

Bags must be 12”x6”x12” or smaller.

Are Lawn Chairs Allowed for the Niall Horan’s Concert in Philadelphia?

Outside lawn chairs are not permitted at the Mann.

If you're going to the show, have a GREAT time! We've been hearing AWESOME things about Niall's tour so far so you're sure to have an incredible time.