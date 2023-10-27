The Right Stuff Is Coming to Philly! New Kids on the Block Announce 2024 Concert

It may be the fall, but it's time to think about NEXT summer already. We're certainly excited for this upcoming concert.

New Kids on the Block Announce 2024 Tour

The New Kids on the Block just announced their Magic Summer 2024 Tour, which is a reimagination of their smash 1990 hit tour of the same time.

New Kids On The Block In Concert - Las Vegas, NV

This tour will have very special guests joining the New Kids on the Block. Yeah, Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny across 40 cities.

The Total Package Tour With New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul And Boyz II Men In Las Vegas

It's the first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years.

The tour starts on June 14, 2024. It hits Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and yes... Philly.

New Kids on the Block Summer Tour Hits The Mann in Philly

The New Kids on the Block will hit TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA on August 15, 2024.

Presales for VIPs start as early as Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. The general public onsale starts Friday (November 3) at 10 a.m.

You can click here to learn more about tickets.

However, I recommend setting a reminder on your phone for next Friday cause this is sure to be on 2024's hottest shows.