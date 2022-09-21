Nicholas Sparks Wants Harry Styles to Play the Lead in His Next Romance Movie

Now that Harry Styles is racking up acting roles, the chances are higher than ever for the singer to star in a romantic Nicholas Sparks drama!

And apparently, the popular author would love nothing more.

The author of The Notebook — who has written a whopping 23 novels — recently discussed his upcoming book Dreamland during an appearance on Good Morning America.



"I hear that Harry Styles is a fan of yours," host George Stephanopoulos said, while the two speculated about casting a potential film adaptation.



"My 21-year-old daughters have told me," Sparks replied, laughing.

"What a great potential person to star in Dreamland," the author continued, adding, "You want someone who really does love music and they're good at it because it is such an elemental part of this novel."

Dreamland follows a character named Colby, who once had dreams of pursuing music but instead became a farmer in the wake of tragedy.

It's safe to say Harry's fans, also called Harries, are totally on board with the idea.

"OH HARRY WOULD LOVE THIS," one fan tweeted in response, while another wrote, "Gimme Harry cowboy so I can fulfill my fanfiction dreams."

During a BBC Radio 1 interview, Styles said he is a huge fan of "anything that Nicholas Sparks has ever done" and that he "always circles back to" The Notebook in particular.

Styles is currently on a hot movie streak. He stars as Jack in the much-anticipated, controversy-attracting Don't Worry Darling, directed by his rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde and out Sept. 23.

The film's promotional season has been plagued by rumors and controversy related to Shia LaBeouf's alleged firing, Styles' questionable interview answers and Wilde's reported feud with Florence Pugh.

Styles is also no stranger to starring in film adaptations of novels. He stars in the upcoming film My Policeman, based on the book of the same name.

He is also rumored to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, a cameo role he appeared in for 2021's Eternals.