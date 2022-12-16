Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report

Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids.

According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.

"Obviously, being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," explained the Wild 'N Out creator in the video clip below. “One, because I’m constantly working and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

Elsewhere in the openly candid interview, Nick Cannon divulged his rationale for why he and Alyssa Scott, currently pregnant with his 12th child, decided against having their late son, Zen, undergo chemotherapy treatment before the 5-month-old passed away from a brain tumor in December of 2021.

"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines, and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time," said Cannon. "In that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo.”

The "I Do" rapper went on to explain that given the severity of Zen's tumor, even the best-case scenario would likely not extend the infant's life.

Nick Cannon's vulnerable explanation of the guilt he feels regarding the lack of time spent with his children comes just two weeks after a scary battle with pneumonia found the 42-year-old rapper, who also lives with lupus, hospitalized earlier this month.

See Nick Cannon Admit Guilt for Not Spending Enough Time With His Kids in Video Below