Nick Cannon Says He Thinks He’s Done Having Kids

Nick Cannon says he thinks he's done having children for the foreseeable future.

On Nov. 17, Nick was in attendance at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy L.A. in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, the fertile rapper-TV show host was asked about his growing family of over 10 kids.

"[My kids] are my No. 1 priority, obviously," Nick Cannon said. "I wake up being a father and thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that."

"My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do," he added. "They're the funniest, most innovative, best questions...any project that I'm working on now is through their eyes."

When asked if he would be having any more kids, Nick Cannon seemed hesitant to eliminate the idea but sounded like he might be content with the amount he has.

"I don't know, man. I have no idea," he answered. "I think I'm good for now, though."

Nick Cannon has fathered 11 kids with six different women since having his first set of twins with then-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health magazine in June about keeping up with all of his kids. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."

Nick has had four children since June. He has another child on the way with Alyssa Scott.

See Nick Cannon Talking About Whether He Will Be Having More Kids Below