Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in ‘Jersey Boys’ Project

Don't underestimate Nick Jonas and his range! Not only is he a phenomenal actor and singer in a boy band, but he is great in Broadway musicals as well. It's been years since he starred in the Les Misérables 25th anniversary concert. Now it looks like he might be making a return to musicals. According to Deadline, Jonas is in talks to play the role of Frankie Valli in a streaming adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.” This legendary show won the award for best musical at the 2006 Tony Awards and ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017.

After the wild success of the musical Hamilton on Disney Plus, producers want to try to do it again but with an even more popular Broadway show. According to NJ.com, Jonas would play a younger version of the Jersey crooner, Frankie Valli. This project is in its very beginning stages. It hasn't been decided which streaming platform this show will be on, but I can assume that Disney Plus is a frontrunner.

According to NJ.com, this project will be produced by Graham King who also produced Bohemian Rhapsody. He will be teaming up with Newark native Valli, 86, and fellow Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, 78. Both men were producers of the original musical.