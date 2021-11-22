Why Did Priyanka Chopra Drop the ‘Jonas’ Surname From Her Social Media?

Priyanka Chopra shocked fans and sparked headlines by making one small update to her social media profiles.

Chopra recently dropped her husband Nick Jonas' surname from both Instagram and Twitter. According to The Cut, her handle on both was @priyankachoprajonas and has been since shortly after the couple exchanged vows in 2018. Now her handle on both platforms is simply @priyankachopra. She identifies herself by her first name only within both profiles.

Fans across the globe were concerned that this might mean the end of Chopra and Jonas' relationship. Thankfully, Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, stepped in to put a stop to any rumors of potential marital strife.

"It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumors," Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra told News 18.

Her brief statement didn't explain exactly why Chopra removed her husband's surname. Maybe it was a branding decision? Maybe she just wanted something that rolled off the tongue a little more easily? We don't know for sure just yet.

What matters is that at least we know the couple is still very much together.

Chopra has previously been vocal about her decision to take on the Jonas last name.

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that," she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in early 2019.

“I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it," she added. Revisit the segment in question below:

Despite rumors about a rift in their relationship, Chopra and Jonas have continued to interact with one another on social media.

Earlier this month both shared posts marking their first time celebrating Diwali in their home together.

"To the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of," Chopra wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."

Jonas shared an equally sweet message in a post of his own. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions," he wrote. "My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

The famous couple have been going strong for quite some time now, but what's their secret?

Chopra told Elle earlier this year that they set up their schedules so that they are able to spend time together regularly.

"We see each other every three weeks," she told the publication. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other."

Sounds like it's a winning formula all things considered.