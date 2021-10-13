Nicole Brown’s Sister Slams Kim Kardashian for ‘Beyond Inappropriate’ O.J. Simpson Jokes Made on ‘SNL’

The sister of O.J. Simpson's late ex-wife, Nicole Brown, slammed Kim Kardashian for using the O.J. murder trial as comedy fuel during the reality star's Saturday Night Live monologue.

Speaking to TMZ regarding Kim's SNL appearance, Tanya Brown said that her sister's 1994 murder shouldn't be a joking matter and that Kim's comments were in "poor taste," especially considering the Kardashians' connection to the O.J. trial and Nicole's family.

Tanya said that Kim's references to her slain sister's murder were "beyond inappropriate and insensitive," and that she was left wondering if the Kardashians ever truly cared about Nicole to begin with. (Nicole was a close friend to Kim's mother, Kris Jenner.)

Tanya went on to say that Kim should have declined the "jokes" if the SNL writers did, in fact, come up with the monologue.

During her monologue on Oct. 9, Kardashian spoke about her late father, Robert Kardashian. Robert was one of the attorneys who worked as defense for O.J. during the 1995 murder trial. O.J. was infamously found not guilty during the trial, which received intense media attention.

"My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I really credit him with opening my eyes to racial injustice. It's because of him that I met my first Black person," Kim said in the monologue.

"Anyone want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?" she added, referencing the murder case. (Nicole was found stabbed to death.) Kim later added that "O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all — I still don't know."

Watch her full monologue below: