NJ grocery, restaurant, casino staff can now book COVID vaccines

TRENTON — The state is on track to reach one and a half million fully vaccinated New Jerseyans by mid-week, as several more categories are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting Monday, the following groups, largely by profession, have been added to those with priority:

- Grocery workers, as well as other food production, agriculture, and food distribution

- Hospitality, including staff at restaurants, hotels and casinos

- Eldercare and support

- Warehousing and logistics

- Social services support staff

- Elections personnel

- Medical supply chain

- Postal and shipping services

- Clergy

- Judicial system

As of Sunday, there were 1.44 million fully vaccinated individuals statewide, according to the state's online pandemic data, with 3.97 million doses administered so far.

Of those shots, 2.52 million were first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the state has reported.

In another week, on April 5, anyone 55 and older will be able to seek a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those 16 and older who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday.

“We are already averaging approximately half a million shots per week, and with an expected increase in our federal allocation, we are confident we can expand our vaccination program to more of our essential workers and vulnerable populations," Murphy said, as he announced that appointments also will be opened as of April 5 to individuals in the following professions:

- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners

- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers

- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers

- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal

- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers

- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press

- Higher Education, including educators and support staff

- Librarians and support staff at municipal, county and state libraries (those not already covered in the previous eligibility for educators K-12)

The state has been working toward a goal of vaccinating 70% of the state's adult population, 4.7 million people, by July.

