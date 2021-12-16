You say you're from Jersey but are you really from Jersey?

As small as our state is, it is diverse.

Beaches to hiking trails.

World-famous art museums to a giant novelty elephant. New Jersey has got it all.

It's really amazing what we've managed to pack into only 7,354 square miles.

Some pretty amazing things have come out of The Garden State.

Jersey is the birthplace of FM radio. In other words, I might not have a job if it weren't for Jersey.

The drive-in movie, cranberry sauce, the postcard, the boardwalk, the zipper, saltwater taffy, the seedless watermelon, and the ice cream cone all came from this great state.

I can't leave out diners. Jersey has over 600 diners, which is more than any other place on the planet.

Where do I start with musical talent from New Jersey?

Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Dionne Warwick, Debbie Harry of Blondie, My Chemical Romance, and The Gas Light Anthem all hail from the great state of New Jersey.

We may be the butt of many jokes and stereotyped because of reality TV, but we all know Jersey is the real deal, and we're proud of it.

So, it's time to see how much of the great Garden State you've explored.

How many of these iconic locations have you been to?

How many are going on your bucket list?

Let me know. Matt@943thepoint.com.