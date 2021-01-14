NJ State Employees Ordered to Work From Home Inauguration Day

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that state employees have been ordered to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, because of the “level of tension in the country.”

The Democratic governor made the announcement Friday. New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.

Federal and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at statehouses across the country over the weekend and in the days after.