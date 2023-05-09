No More Soul: This Popular Café in NJ is Closing After 17 Years

A popular spot to hang out in a bustling, trendy town in the Garden State has announced it will be closing its doors for good after nearly two decades.

As for why, its owners have not announced, but regardless, it's not easy running a restaurant these days.

If you need an example, just yesterday we wrote a story about one of the best barbeque restaurants in the state closing one of two of its locations.

And if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants that have announced their closure over the past several months, you aren't the only one. Lots of eateries big and small from North to South Jersey have shut their doors.

A prime example would be Voltacos in Ocean City, which closed after almost 70 years.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps

Life On The Veg closed its restaurant on Long Beach Island following 17 years of service; their Manahawkin location remains open.

Living On The Veg in Beach Haven NJ is closing - Photo: Google Maps

And now a trendy cafe in Hoboken will be added to the list.

D's Soul Full Cafe, which has been on Willow Avenue since 2006, says they're done as of Sunday, May 14th, according to The Hoboken Girl, which cited an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

D's Soul Full Cafe in Hoboken NJ - Photo: Google Maps

D’s Soul Full Cafe serves up pure comfort food with a twist. From unique breakfast burritos to sandwiches, salads, soups, and beyond, this is the place most will want to be when craving some feel-good food.

D's wasn't just a spot to grab a snack. Its owners ran a business where the community gathered to hear some live music or check out what local artists had created.

Find it

You have a few more days to visit D's at 918 Willow Avenue in Hoboken.

