No, That’s Not Ariana Grande Singing on Kanye’s New Album

Ariana Grande possesses an instantly recognizable voice. However, she recently had to assure some confused fans that she is not, in fact, featured on Kanye West's new album Donda.

After the long-anticipated project finally appeared on streaming services over the weekend, several Twitter users (including stan accounts) thought that the backing vocals on the title track sounded like the "positions" hit-maker. Grande took to her Instagram Story to confirm it's not her vocals on the song, but rather an artist named Stalone.

"You sound beautiful," Grande wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the other singer's Instagram account.

The pic shows Stalone recording the vocals in a makeshift studio underneath the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The entire album is a masterpiece," Stalone wrote in the accompanying caption. "I’m so grateful."

The "Into You" singer also posted several heart emojis on Stalone's post and wrote "beautiful." Clearly, Grande is a fan of Stalone's work on the project.

And although some fans mistook her voice for Grande's, Stalone doesn't seem bothered: The singer posted a photo of the track's credits on Twitter and opened up about being mixed up with the superstar. "I love Ari and [am] so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers," she gushed.

Stalone tweeted that Grande's Arianators are some of the best fans as many of them rushed to compliment her voice. She also teased plans to release more music soon.

Grande may not be featured on West's new album. However, several other big names made it onto the trac klist. Billboard notes that The Weeknd and Lil Baby are on "Hurricane"; Travis Scott lends his voice to "Praise God"; and Pusha T and Roddy Ricch appear on title track "Donda."

The album's release has not been without controversy. The "Monster" rapper took to Instagram to state that Universal Music Group uploaded the LP without his permission. He also complained that "Jail pt 2," a track featuring controversial musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, was not included.

Billboard reports that the song was added after the rest of the album appeared online.

For her part, Grande has collaborated with a multitude of rappers over the course of her career, but she has yet to work with West. They have had some beef in the past, though. In 2018, the rapper took to Twitter to open up about his feelings after Grande used his ongoing feud with Drake to promote her new single.

"You know I got love for you," he wrote to Grande on Twitter at the time. "But until you're ready to really make sure everyone's [okay] don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

Grande responded and apologized for her comments. "It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive," she wrote. "I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope [you] feel well today."