Woman Hurt at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson NJ After Jumping Fence into Restricted Area
'Restricted Area' signs exist for a reason, but they didn't stop a parkgoer at Six Flags Great Adventure from entering one and getting injured as a result.
A woman reportedly climbed the fence of an off-limits part of the amusement park over the weekend and onto a roof which she then slipped off of, 6abc.com reports. Little more than that is known at this time, other than the woman being treated for a leg injury at a local hospital. There were no further details given regarding the severity of her injury.
A representative for Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ told 6abc that the area where the guest got injured was clearly marked as 'restricted', and states, 'We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest.'
The identity of the woman has not yet been disclosed, but I'd like to ask her, 'What were you thinking?'
People visit Great Adventure to have fun and let loose, but this incident went way beyond that. Remember when Forest Gump said, 'Stupid is as stupid does'? The park staff probably has to deal with guests lacking better judgement ALL THE TIME.
WATCH: 'The Conjuring' Star Patrick Wilson Rides New Jersey Devil Coaster at Great Adventure [VIDEO]
It's doubtful this woman visited the park alone, and I hope whoever she was with tried to discourage her from breaking park policy and ignoring the 'restricted area' signs. I hope they tried to stop her. Thankfully, she wasn't more badly hurt. The accident could have been much worse.
Isn't a ride on Kingda Ka more exciting that hopping a fence?