On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J.

This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.

Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

“We look forward to celebrating our restaurant grand opening with everyone on November 14,” says Tim Ward, CEO of On The Border. “Opening at the Ocean County Mall, at the height of holiday shopping season, will give shoppers the perfect place to take a break from the holiday rush by enjoying bold Tex-Mex food, ice-cold drinks and a friendly atmosphere.”

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

Every On The Border has a Mesquite wood fire grill and offers signature menu items such as house-made salsa and guacamole made fresh with endless complimentary chips made in house, wood-fired sizzling fajitas, hand-rolled enchiladas and burritos, bold-flavored tacos and Tex-Mex combo platters, plus margaritas and Tex-Mex cocktails.

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

With statewide locations in Princeton, Paramus, New Brunswick and Mt. Laurel, the Toms River On The Border restaurant will mark the brand’s fifth location in New Jersey and is currently training over 100 team members to support the restaurant opening.

On the Border via Facebook On the Border via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.