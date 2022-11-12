On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J.
This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
“We look forward to celebrating our restaurant grand opening with everyone on November 14,” says Tim Ward, CEO of On The Border. “Opening at the Ocean County Mall, at the height of holiday shopping season, will give shoppers the perfect place to take a break from the holiday rush by enjoying bold Tex-Mex food, ice-cold drinks and a friendly atmosphere.”
Every On The Border has a Mesquite wood fire grill and offers signature menu items such as house-made salsa and guacamole made fresh with endless complimentary chips made in house, wood-fired sizzling fajitas, hand-rolled enchiladas and burritos, bold-flavored tacos and Tex-Mex combo platters, plus margaritas and Tex-Mex cocktails.
With statewide locations in Princeton, Paramus, New Brunswick and Mt. Laurel, the Toms River On The Border restaurant will mark the brand’s fifth location in New Jersey and is currently training over 100 team members to support the restaurant opening.
