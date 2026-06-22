Have you noticed the trendy drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew, expanding more in New Jersey? Four new locations are planned for the Garden State. Keep reading to find out where they're going to be.

Drive thru coffee shop 7 Brew gained popularity on TikTok

I first heard about 7 Brew from my teenage daughter. Would you like to guess where she found out about it? TikTok, of course. So many trends are started on TikTok these days. At the time, the closest one to us, in Central Jersey had just opened in Toms River, so when we were close-ish to it for a sports tournament, we just had to stop by.

READ MORE: 7 Brew planning Bucks County's first location in Langhorne

I was shocked to see how long the line was. After a quick glance, most of the cars waiting were filled with parents bringing excited tweens and teens, 20-somethings, and I'm guessing the rest were coffee or cool beverage lovers.

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7 Brew has over 20,000 drink combinations on its menu

The appeal to coffee lovers is the fact that 7 Brew has an insane amount of coffee and other drinks you can create, over 20,000. Yes, you heard me right, 20,000. There are 7 drink categories: coffees, 7 energy drinks, 7 Fizz Sodas, Teas, Lemonades, Smoothies, and shakes.

Back in April another 7 Brew opened in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, which isn't far from where we have a place down the shore, so we've been to that one several times already. Now, Yahoo! News is reporting 4 more 7 Brew shops will be opening in the Garden State.

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Here's where they're going to be:

Raritan Town Square - 132 Route 31 in Flemington

1005 Raritan Road in Clark (that one is set to open soon)

Hampton Plaza - 21 Hampton House Road in Newton

207 Route 17 South in Upper Saddle River.

Another application is pending approval to build a 7 Brew in Brick Township in Ocean County.

Check out what 7 Brew is all about by clicking here.