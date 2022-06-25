I think it’s fair to say it's just as easy for a diner to be a complete failure as it is for it to be a complete hit.

While there are countless diners favored by New Jerseyans, one has recently stood out among the rest. Tops Diner in East Newark was just renovated and is now 3 times the size it used to be.

Diners are supposed to give off a feeling of relaxation and tranquility and the Tops team tried to preserve that with its renovation. The space is occupied with booths and tables just like a diner, but there have also been some more upscale additions such as a Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine and coffee/espresso and ice cream stations.

In terms of the menu, not much has changed and it is still affordable for customers to come in at any time of the day and order their favorite diner meal. Customers have always come to Tops specifically for farm-fresh eggs, waffles and pancakes — the American classics, of course.

This new space also allows Tops to host fun weekly events such as an in-house DJ on Wednesday nights.

They also now have a beautiful outdoor patio for seating perfect for the summer season.

If you are in the Newark area and are looking for somewhere to grab a bite you must try this NJ staple. It’s a different type of diner experience than you’ve had before but in the very best way.

