Pennsylvania Will Lift Mask Mandate By June 28th

The state of Pennsylvania will lift the statewide mask mandate by June 28, but officials say it could be lifted sooner if 70% of the state's adults receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state's Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says that nearly 53% of Pennsylvania's adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“It will be lifted June 28. We want it to be something to motivate folks to go get vaccinated,” Beam said when highlight that the mask mandate can be lifted earlier if the state hits the 70% vaccination mark.

Get our free mobile app

The state is currently following the CDC's guidance which advises partially vaccinate and unvaccinated persons to wear a mask.

Many retailers and private businesses in Pennsylvania are following that guidance by no longer requiring masks. However, this news will vary.

“Businesses, municipalities, and school districts may continue requiring to wear a mask,” Beam said.