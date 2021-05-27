Pennsylvania Will Lift Mask Mandate By June 28th

Getty Images

The state of Pennsylvania will lift the statewide mask mandate by June 28, but officials say it could be lifted sooner if 70% of the state's adults receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state's Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says that nearly 53% of Pennsylvania's adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“It will be lifted June 28. We want it to be something to motivate folks to go get vaccinated,” Beam said when highlight that the mask mandate can be lifted earlier if the state hits the 70% vaccination mark.

Get our free mobile app

The state is currently following the CDC's guidance which advises partially vaccinate and unvaccinated persons to wear a mask.

Many retailers and private businesses in Pennsylvania are following that guidance by no longer requiring masks. However, this news will vary.

“Businesses, municipalities, and school districts may continue requiring to wear a mask,” Beam said.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you

Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.
Filed Under: coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 vaccinec, mask mandate
Categories: Articles, News, Pennsylvania
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top