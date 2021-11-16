Pennsylvania’s School Mask Mandate Must End December 4, Judge Rules

The mask mandate for schools across Pennsylvania must end on December 4, a judge ruled on Tuesday afternoon. The ruling says that the mask mandate would be canceled for all K-12 students.

The ruling came from Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon, but it's not likely to be the end of the matter. A state Supreme Court can now take up the case, NBC 10 reports.

The same judge ruled last week that the state's mask mandate for schools was "void and unenforceable," saying that the state's Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam did not have the authority to issue such a mandate.

Governor Tom Wolf's administration had filed to fight last week's ruling.

The exact next steps in this legal battle are not immediately clear.

