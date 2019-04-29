Pete Davidson Treats ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans to $400 Worth of McDonald’s

Pete Davidson was feeling generous over the weekend. While at the Baltimore Maryland stop of his stand-up tour, the Saturday Night Live star decided to go see Avengers: Endgame with his buddies. Since the movie's runtime exceeds three hours, he picked up enough food from McDonald's to feed not only him and his friends, but the sold out audience and theater staff as well. The bill came out to $400, which will buy you a lot of burgers and fries.

The 25-year-old has been spending a lot more time with his guy friends after his breakup with Kate Beckinsale. He and the 45-year-old actress only dated a few months, but things seemed like they were getting serious up until their split — he even met her mom!

While their 20-year age difference seems like the most obvious answer for the relationship not working out, that's actually not the culprit. A source close to the actress says it was Pete's public lifestyle that ultimately led to the breakup.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” an insider told Page Six. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”