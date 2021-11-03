NSFW: A Pete Davidson-Inspired Dildo Is Coming Soon

The jury is still out on whether or not Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are hooking up, but soon diehard fans of the funnyman will be able to get their hands on his BDE for themselves.

On Wednesday (Nov. 3), live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda announced their latest venture: a smart dildo inspired by Davidson that has the ability to sync with his Saturday Night Live performances.

When Davidson pops up on the screen, the smart dildo will, ahem, "gyrate accordingly." This is similar to the company's other recent sex toy, which was inspired by the his show Succession. (The sex toy reacts anytime Nicholas Braun's character, Cousin Greg, appears on screen.)

“Pete doesn’t have to be locked down with just Kim. We can all share a piece of the SNL stud and get to know him more intimately,” CamSoda VP Daryn Parker said about the forthcoming pleasure product in a press release.

According to a PR spokesperson for CamSoda, the phallic apparatus will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

The dildo itself features tattoos inspired by the actor, including a heart and arrow with the word "Mom" inside it, a pinup mermaid and roses. It's unclear if it is... size-accurate. (The fleshy toy is too graphic to share here. Our apologies, thirsty Davidson stans!)

This isn't the first time that Davidson has inspired a sex toy. An Etsy store sells a "Pete Davidson vibrator" featuring the comedian's face with his tongue sticking out. The toy has become a best seller and has over 1,000 positive reviews.

Davidson addressed the vibrator during the a "Weekend Update" sketch on SNL in 2020.



“It’s a quality item and it’s weirdly accurate. How did they know how white it is?" he joked.