Is Pete Davidson in the Kardashians’ New Hulu Show?

Will Pete Davidson be featured in the Kardashians' new Hulu show?

In a new interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live comedian's girlfriend Kim Kardashian revealed whether or not he will be involved in her upcoming reality series.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim confirmed. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Despite Davidson likely not appearing on-screen in the first season, the show will reveal exactly “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," according to Kim, who is "definitely open to talking" about their relationship.

The pair were first seen together in October 2021 when Kim hosted an episode of SNL. Pete and Kim shared a kiss during a skit in which they portrayed Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. A month later they were seen packing on the PDA.

However, Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, will be featured on the show and is apparently a big part of the first episode, according to Variety.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim told the magazine. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good."

Despite no longer being married, Kim noted that "we're always a family."

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see... We always will have a love and respect for each other," she explained. "And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kim also told Variety that she has learned to be more private with some aspects of her life. She reevaluated her stance on public sharing when she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room back in 2016.

“We used to share so much in real time, and once we realized that real time can get a little bit scary and tricky, we have saved so much more. I think we’re still really good at sharing. I think we’re just really cautious and careful, and I think that’s okay."