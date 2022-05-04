Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Coming Soon to Middletown Township, PA

Levittown Now is reporting that a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will be built in Middletown Township, PA. The plans were approved last night (Monday, May 3rd) by the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors.

It will be on East Lincoln Highway in front of the Car Max, Sam's Club, and Restaurant Depot. There will be a drive thru or you'll be able to go inside and eat. There will be about 50 parking spaces to accommodate patrons.

The building that's there now will be torn down to make way for the new construction. It's been a bunch of things over the years including a Ground Round, Speedway Restaurant and Pub, Rosemary's Grill, Ming's Chinese Restaurant, and Fit Fuel Foods meal delivery service, according to the article. The new Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen will be smaller than the current building at just over 2,100 square feet.

What's the difference between Popeyes and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen? I was wondering so did a little research and found out it's the Popeyes you love just reinvented. They added the "Louisiana Kitchen" to its name because of the Louisiana influence on its food. The company introduced some new products and got a new logo.

I'm embarrassed to admit I've never been to a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. I know everyone goes crazy over the chicken sandwiches. I belong to the Sam's Club behind where it's being built, so I'll stop in when it opens.

A Chick fil a is also coming soon. A new drive thru location is being built within a few hundred yards of the Popeyes the article states. Interesting to have another popular chicken fast food place so close by.

The new restaurant will be located at 1791 East Lincoln Highway. This won't be the first Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen in the area. There's already a location in Morrisville on West Trenton Avenue and on Levittown Parkway in the Levittown Town Center in Tullytown Borough.

