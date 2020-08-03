Portia de Rossi is standing by her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, amid overwhelming "toxic workplace allegations" against The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres," di Rossi posted on Instagram.

The actress also appeared to blame bots for "attacking" her wife. See her post below:

In July, dozens of staff members anonymously came forward to BuzzFeed News, reporting that sexual harassment and misconduct has run rampant on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a note obtained by NPR, DeGeneres wrote to her staff, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."