On Tuesday (August 11), democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden revealed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his long-awaited V.P. pick. The announcement was made via text message and email to Biden's supporters this afternoon.

Following the announcement, Harris, who ran for the democratic presidential nomination in 2019 before dropping out of the race in December, enthusiastically praised her running mate. In a tweet, she shared that Biden can "can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals."

"I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief," she added.

And many celebrities agree: Retweeting Harris' message of unity, pop star Taylor Swift, who has become more politically vocal in recent years, co-signed with a resounding "YES."

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1293327291850907648

Former president Barack Obama also praised Harris and shared his support of Biden's selection of the U.S. senator for V.P.

"She is more than prepared for the job," Obama wrote on Twitter. "She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing."

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1293295296819220481

The historic moment marks the first time a Black woman and Asian American has been nominated on a major party's presidential ticket, according to The Guardian.

See more celebrity reactions to the big news, below.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1293289466954567680

https://twitter.com/jfreewright/status/1293289037982101504

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1293290877553541120

https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/1293280603379347457

https://twitter.com/TheRitaMoreno/status/1293290990619557888

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1293293111020593152

https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/1293283079403053056

https://twitter.com/billyeichner/status/1293282871214403584

https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/1293281955971244038

https://twitter.com/amyschumer/status/1293296589063290891

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/1293285740760031232

https://twitter.com/kerrywashington/status/1293295725963403264

https://twitter.com/mindykaling/status/1293292483737083904

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1293288894553784328

https://twitter.com/DebraMessing/status/1293281353941819396