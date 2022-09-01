Here’s Where Road Closures Will Be For President Biden’s Speech in Philadelphia Tonight

President Joe Biden will arrive in Philadelphia tonight for a primetime televised speech that is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. outside of Independence Hall.

This will, of course, affect traffic this evening in Old City, but it will also have an effect on the roads throughout the city as a presidential visit means a lot of security will accompany the motorcade.

Here’s a timeline of the closures for President Biden's Philadelphia Visit on September 1:

4 pm - traffic closures begin in Old City (we have more details about those posted below).

traffic closures begin in Old City (we have more details about those posted below). 6:50 pm - President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will arrive at Philadelphia International Airport.Their motorcade will immediately head toward Independence Mall.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will arrive at Philadelphia International Airport.Their motorcade will immediately head toward Independence Mall. 8 pm - President Biden will deliver the remarks from Independence Mall. Immediately after the speech, he will depart downtown.

President Biden will deliver the remarks from Independence Mall. Immediately after the speech, he will depart downtown. 9:25 - President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will depart from Philadelphia International Airport.

(Source: White House press schedule for President Joe Biden, click here.)

Here’s what we know bout the street closures ahead of President Biden's Philadelphia Visit on September 1:

As for the street closures in the immediate area of the speech in Old City, we expect those will take place between 4th and 6th street and from Market to Walnut Street in Old City. Those will start around 4 pm.

SEPTA bus riders, of course, should expect detours and delays. Plus, some Market-Frankford Line subways may bypass the 5th Street Station Thursday afternoon.

As for the route that the motorcade will take to and from the airport this afternoon, that’s not immediately clear. But it’s likely to include I-95.

"The Secret Service shuts down anything they want, anytime they want and that's the way it is, and the way it should be," Mayor Kenney said on Wednesday, CBS 3 reports.

If you’re delayed getting on or off I-95 in that timeframe, you can blame the motorcade.

“There will be a rolling shut down of exists and entrances as he moves his way north,” Mayor Kenney said.

When the president visited the city in March for an event, I got stuck in the very heavy traffic on I-95.

It was pretty intense. Hopefully, it won't be too bad, but don't stick around at work too late today. If you're stuck on I-95 when the motorcade is coming by, you'll need to just be patient.