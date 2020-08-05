PSE&G Sets Up Local Comfort Stations For Those Affected by Storm

With many local residents still without power since Tropical Storm Isaias raced through our area yesterday afternoon (August 4th), PSE&G has set up "Comfort Stations" for those affected by the storm through the end of the week, according to the electric and gas company's official website.

I am one of the unlucky ones who hasn't had power since yesterday, around noon, as Isaias unleashed torrential rain and strong wind gusts across the area. I figured it would be out a few hours, but, never expected this long. I thought we'd get it back sometime overnight...nope, I was wrong. Our estimate of restoration is Sunday (August 9th) at 3pm. Ugh. I know crews are out there working around the clock to make sure everyone is restored as soon as possible, so thank you. I'm really hoping it comes back on before that though, as a nice little surprise. Lol.

If you're in the same boat, and still don't have any power, PSE&G is offering help. You can drive right up to one of their pop-up "Comfort Stations" and they'll give you free ice and water. I saw many people posting on social media about their need for ice to keep food from spoiling and water to stay hydrated in their un-air conditioned homes. It's rough being without air conditioning during the summer months in New Jersey.

Here's where you can find local pop-up Comfort Stations:

*Lawrence Township Municipal Building (2207 Lawrence Road), Lawrenceville.

*Kennedy Center (Willingboro Recreation and Parks Department, 429 John F. Kennedy Way), Willingboro.

*Lumberton Township Municipal Complex (34 Municipal Drive), Lumberton.

You can drive up, pop open your trunk, and PSE&G employees will put the ice and water in for you.

**The Comfort Stations will be open tomorrow (Thursday, August 6th) and Friday (August 7th) from 9am - 5pm.

For other locations, click here.

Here's hoping we all get our power restored soon.