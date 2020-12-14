PST Nation’s Best Holiday Displays: Time to vote!

We're in the final phase of "Light Up PST Nation" – and now it's time for you to help us decide who wins $500 for having the best holiday lights in all of the PST Nation.

This hasn't been easy. We opened up the floodgates and asked for submitted pictures of your holiday lights, and got nearly 100 submissions.

But we've now whittled that impressive list down to our favorite 10 (Which was hard! So many were great!).

Find them on our map or in the gallery below, and vote for your favorite. We'll pick one lucky winner based on your feedback to receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.

(View all of the contest rules here. All judgments by 94.5 PST are final. Voting ends Friday (December 18) at 11:59 pm).

Good luck, and have an amazing holiday season!

Here's a map to all of these great houses:



