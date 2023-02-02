Quavo to Perform Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

Quavo will honor Takeoff with a special performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), The Recording Academy announced Takeoff will be one of three late artists honored with performances at the annual event. Quavo will hit the stage to perform his Takeoff homage track "Without You" with the help of the Maverick City Music choir. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner’s Daughter" in honor of Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are slated to perform "Songbird" in remembrance of McVie.

Quavo released the Takeoff tribute track "Without You" last month. The Zaytoven, Mike Dean, Elyas and Eugene-produced song is a slow burn that finds Quavo trying to cope with the loss of his nephew and bandmate.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes (Mm-hm)/Can't tell you how many times I cried (Can't tell you how many times I cried)," Quavo raps. "Days ain't the same without you (No)/I don't know if I'm the same without you (Nah, I'm ain't the same)/Remember the days we smoked big blunts together?/Remember the days we rocked out Coachella? (Them days)/Remember the days we ain't have our shit together? (Shit)/On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better (Nawf)."

Takeoff was shot and killed following an argument that turned into gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley following a private party on Nov. 1, 2022. Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting: Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua. Clark has been charged with murder, while Joshua faces a charge of felony possession of a weapon.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.