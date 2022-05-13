SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A township resident reported that their dogs had an "altercation" with a raccoon on Tuesday that later tested positive for rabies, according to police.

In a Nixle advisory, the South Brunswick Township Police Department said the raccoon was the first recorded rabid animal in the municipality in 2022.

One rabid raccoon was previously reported in Middlesex County within the first three months of the year, according to state Department of Health statistics.

Get our free mobile app

NJDOH records indicate just two rabid raccoons identified in the county for all of 2021.

No further information was released about the condition of the resident's dogs.

Police said the South Brunswick Health Department is continuing to monitor rabies cases, and that residents are advised to avoid wild animals and report any that exhibit unusual behavior, or bite a person or domestic animal.

The health department also recommends that pets be kept up to date on vaccinations and licenses.

South Brunswick Animal Control can be reached at 732-329-4000, ext. 7265, and the municipal Health Department can be contacted via the same main number, ext. 7237.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.