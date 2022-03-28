Ramps at busy Jersey Shore Parkway exit to close for road work

TINTON FALLS — When you're heading to the Monmouth County beaches this summer you'll want to make sure you're in the outer lanes of the Garden State Parkway if you're getting off at Exit 105.

Two ramps at the interchange with Route 36 will remain closed for nine months starting Monday, April 18. The work had been scheduled to begin in March but was postponed this week.

The southbound express lanes to Route 36 and the entrance to the northbound inner lanes from Route 36 West will close at 10 p.m. as a project begins to replace the decks, beams, and parapets.

The exit from the southbound local lanes and the ramp to the northbound outer lanes from Route 36 will not be affected.

Closed ramps on the Garden State Parkway around Exit 105 Closed ramps on the Garden State Parkway around Exit 105 (Google Maps/ Townsquare Media photo illustration) loading...

More work at Exit 105 on the way

Four other bridges at the interchange will have similar work done as part of a $17 million project scheduled to be completed by fall 2023.

Those in the southbound inner lanes who want to exit at 105 can get off at Exit 102 for Asbury Avenue beyond the Asbury toll plaza where inner and outer roadways merge.

The marked detour will be Asbury Avenue, Shafto Road, and Hope Road to get back to Route 36.

Exit 105 is typically used for those headed to Long Branch, West Long Branch, Deal, Eatontown, Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach as well as the Monmouth Mall and Monmouth Park.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

