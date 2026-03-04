It’s been a tough start to the year for some restaurants. Many have reported a downtick in business as economic struggles continue with stagnant inflation and more. So it’s not surprising when we see one of these headlines, but it certainly hurts (especially when it’s one of our favorites).

MJ’s Abruptly Closes Its Original Location in Tinton Falls

MJ’s, a popular eatery and bar, closed the doors of their location in Tinton Falls, NJ this past Saturday night (February 28). The bar confirmed the news on social media a few days prior. They thanked their customers for 16 years of patronage in that same message.

"We made it very far through so many good an bad times and always stayed strong and together and we could never have done this without each and every one of you," the message read in part. "The OG will forever be in our hearts forever."

It's unclear what went into the decision to close the popular bar and restaurant. Since opening in Tinton Falls more than a decade ago, the restaurant has expanded to become a bit of a staple at the Jersey Shore.

So we’re left wondering...

MJ’s Has Other Locations at The Jersey Shore; What Does This Mean?

The popular chain operates quite a few other restaurants in Monmouth County (and beyond). Their current portfolio includes restaurants in Long Branch, Matawan, Middletown, and Neptune. Out of Monmouth County, they have locations in Brick, Bayville and Spotswood.

So does this closure affect any of those other locations?

It does not appear so. We checked in with each of those restaurants via phone and social media to see if they were still open. And we’re happy to report that as of midday Wednesday it seems like all of the other locations remain open.

Hopefully this won’t mark a sign of things to come. But, of course, it also serves as yet another reminder that when we’re able to we absolutely need to support local businesses now and throughout the year if we want them to survive.