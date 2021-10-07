Rebecca Black Sends Fan Gift Card After Accidentally Ruining Her Top With Champagne

After Rebecca Black discovered that she accidentally ruined a fan’s shirt at a concert, she made it up to them in the sweetest way.

On Oct. 2, TikTok user @SarahGrossMusic posted a video of her friend post-concert. “Rebecca Black sprayed the audience with champagne at her concert and it ruined her shirt [because] of her hair dye,” Gross captioned the clip, which revealed wet hair dye stains on the girl's shirt.

The “Friday” singer saw the viral video and reacted to it in a duet video with the caption, “I’m so sorry, gift card is in [your] email. I hope you enjoyed the show? Aahhhhh!”

Black delivered on her promise, too, sending the girl a $75 Athleta gift card.

In a follow-up video, Gross shared a screenshot of the e-gift card the pop singer sent, calling the gesture the “nicest thing ever” and joking that Black could be their sugar mommy. In the comments section, the TikTok user added, “I never want to hear a negative ab [sic] this woman ever again.”

Gross’ friend, a.k.a. the girl whose shirt was ruined, also reacted to the news on her own TikTok account, @Goobertno.

“I had to re-post this but @msrebeccablack you did not have to do this. Thank you so much. I will not wear white anymore,” she shared.

The videos quickly went viral with people praising Black’s good deed and sharing the struggles that come with dyed hair. Black’s video currently has over a quarter of a million views.

Watch the cute saga unfurl, below.