Rebecca Black was just 13 years old when she uploaded a song called "Friday" to YouTube. The innocuous, Auto-Tuned pop jam — a playful anthem about looking forward to the weekend — became an overnight viral smash, racking up millions of views and becoming the fast-growing viral song in 2011.

Black was suddenly a web sensation, winning trophies at the Teen Choice Awards, making the rounds on daytime television and even making a meta guest appearance in Katy Perry's "Last Friday Night" music video.

But, with fame came criticism: The young teen was also mercilessly memed and made fun of online by miserable trolls who apparently just didn't share the same TGIF mindset.

Thankfully, Black bounced back from the vicious cyberbullying. In recent years she's relaunched her music career (a little more seriously this go-around) with a series of excellent pop songs; reinvigorated her digital presence on YouTube and TikTok; and come out publicly as a queer woman, reclaiming her space in pop proudly.

Her latest single, "Girlfriend," a euphoric, '80s-tinged synth-pop track about getting back with a girlfriend, showcases the rising pop performer's growth and self-assured artistic vision.

Marking the ten-year anniversary of the song that started it all, 2021 is undoubtedly going to be a breakout year for Black.

"Friday," which just went RIAA-certified Gold, has even received the remix treatment. This new version, produced by Dylan Brady (100 Gecs), finds Black in a glossy hyperpop world, owning her impact on pop culture alongside guests Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH!3.

"I’d had the idea to do this remix of 'Friday' for years leading up to now but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it. As I started talking about it with other artists and producers I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment," Black said in a press release.

With even more new music on the way, Rebecca Black is ready to take over the internet once more.