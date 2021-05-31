Apparently, Regina King is on the shortlist to direct an upcoming Superman film — even though it's news to her!

In a Saturday (May 29) interview with MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, the Emmy winner rather hilariously learned of the rumor live, on air and in real time.

"I’m curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” the host of The Cross Connection pointed out during the chat before asking, “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?"

Rather than confirm any news, King appeared utterly surprised by the question. "Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me,” she admitted with a laugh. “A news break, live on MSNBC! Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now."

Produced by J.J. Abrams, the superhero film — which will feature a Black Superman — was officially announced in February, with Ta-Nehisi Coates attached to write the script. Other directors rumored to be up for the job include Ryan Coogler, J.D. Dillard, Shaka King and Steven Caple, Jr.

King was most recently nominated for Best Director at the 2021 Golden Globes for her work helming One Night in Miami... (Last awards season, she also took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2020 Emmys for her starring role in HBO's Watchmen.)

While Superman wasn't on her radar until, well, this weekend, the multi-hyphenate is next set to direct a big-screen adaptation of Bitter Root, a monster-centric comic set in 1920s Harlem.

Watch King learn about the Superman rumors below.