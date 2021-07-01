If Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will need to marry this weekend if they plan to have a weekend wedding. The couple have reportedly filed for a marriage license, which according to Oklahoma statutes, means they have 10 days to say "I do."

TMZ broke the news that the pair applied for a license in Johnston County Oklahoma. Shelton's hometown is in Tishomingo, Okla. the county seat of Johnston County, meaning it's all going down at or near his place (TMZ says it's on his property). Furthermore, the celebrity news site reports that Saturday (July 3) will be the wedding date, and a private plane has been dispatched to California to collect Stefani's friends and family.

Of course, this isn't the first time media outlets have speculated on the couple's wedding date. In June, many outlets took Stefani wearing a new ring to mean the wedding had already happened. Further speculation arose around Shelton's 45th birthday when video showed a large collection of friends and family gathered for what turned out to be a surprise party.

On June 11, Stefani share photos from her secret bridal shower. All along, the pair have indicated the wedding would come in the summer, but there was no true evidence as to when that would be. Before August seemed like a good bet, as that's when Shelton begins touring again. After that, the new season of The Voice begins.

The couple began dating in 2015 after both were coming off of divorces, Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert. The marriage will be his third and her second. She has three sons with Rossdale, but Shelton remains very involved in their lives to the point that she wished him — not Rossdale — a happy Father's Day last month.

Of course, no one from either artist's team is confirming the wedding is on for this weekend.