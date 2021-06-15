Rick Ross Reveals He Cuts His Own Grass to Save Money, Takes Him Five Hours

Rick Ross is not shy about flexing his lavish spending habits in his songs. But the Miami Bawse also knows how to cut corners when it comes to saving his money.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, published on Monday (June 14), Rozay reveals that he cuts his own grass at his 54,000-square-foot estate in Fayetteville, Ga., which was once owned by legendary boxer Evander Holyfield.

"When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, 'You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass,'" says Ross. "So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that's what I did. I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider."

Ricky Rozay continues: "Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas. I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours."

The Maybach Music Group honcho adds that mowing the lawn helps him reflect on his life.

"I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days," he says. "It's the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn't cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation."

Some of Ross' other cost-cutting tips include flying commercial (Delta Air Lines, specifically) and purchasing rare finds at swap meets and antique stores. "I love finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20," he adds.

Ross is still adding more homes to his portfolio. Back in March, "The Boss" rhymer purchased former NBA star Amaré Stoudemire's estate in the Southwest Ranches area of Florida for a whopping $3.5 million—in cash. Now that's bossing up.