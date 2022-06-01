ASAP Bari Continues Dissing ASAP Rocky, Says Rocky’s New Album Is Trash

A$AP Bari continues to send shots at A$AP Rocky.

On Monday (May 30), Instagram blog @ourgenerationmusic shared a snippet of an A$AP Rocky interview with Dazed magazine, where the Harlem, N.Y. native speaks on his long-awaited new album. Bari ran across the post and weighed in in the comment section with a simply put diss.

"Shit trash," Bari opined.

Again, A$AP Rocky's fans came to his defense, shooting back their own disses at the VLONE creator.

"Who said the registered sex offender had a say in anything," one person replied, in reference to A$AP Bari pleading guilty to sexual assaul in 2019.

"Why talk down on the man who made you relevant?!?" another person questioned. "And to do it on the internet means you are crying for attention... smh who hurt you? You lame af!"

ASAP Bari disses ASAP Rocky younglord via Instagram loading...

A$AP Bari's latest barb came a day after he called out A$AP Rocky under Rocky's own Instagram post on May 29. In that instance, Bari commented, "You burnt out...," under a series of photos the new father posted on IG.

Tension between A$AP Rocky and A$AP Bari has recently been playing out on social media, with Bari reportedly trolling Rocky via the fashion designer's IG Story. There is speculation that Rocky revoked Bari's status as an A$AP Mob member, but it is unconfirmed what has seemingly turned the friends to frienemies. Bari accused another A$AP Mob member of snitching on A$AP Rocky after the Testing rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20. It appears things have been sour since.