Rita’s Italian Ice To Open Another South Jersey Location This Spring!

Good news for Camden County! Rita's Italian Ice is getting ready to open a new location at 825 Blackwood Clementon Rd in Lindenwold, according to NJ.com.

They'll be opening this spring, but no word yet on an exact date. According to their Facebook page, they'll be open with 4 walk-windows, and 3rd party window for delivery pick-up, and even a drive thru!

If you're looking for a summer job, you can apply!

"We are still looking to hire hardworking and motivated individuals. Drive-Thru experience recommended, but not necessary. Apply online on our website by clicking the join our team tab: https://www.ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-blackwood/

It's an exciting year for Rita's this season! Earlier this year they announced a partnership with The Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company of Bucks County to roll out a line of Rita's water ice flavored beer. They're called Fruit Brews! You can get them throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware where ever their beer is sold.

Rita's Introduces New Water Ice -Flavored Beer

Rita's also rolled out a new line of cold brew coffee-flavored frozen desserts! They come original, mocha and caramel flavors, and are mixed with vanilla water ice and topped with whipped cream. They're limited-edition so get your hands on them while you can. Have you tried them yet?

Keep your eye out for the new location!

