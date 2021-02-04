Rite Aid will offer COVID-19 vaccine next week

Rite Aid confirmed Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines but the company is not releasing locations yet.

Murphy said during his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that the state is working with CVS, which announced 14 New Jersey locations earlier in the week, as well as Rite Aid as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which makes vaccine available to retailers.

"Since most Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, this program will expand our footprint in areas of high need and is poised to receive direct allocation from the federal government without tapping into the state supply. This is in addition to our state's supply," Murphy said.

Rite Aid told New Jersey 101.5 it was not yet ready to name its locations until at least next week when the vaccine is available to them. It will offer the vaccine in New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

"Our priority is to administer the COVID-19 vaccines we are allocated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible. The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future," the company said in a written statement.

The vaccine will be available by appointment only.

Walgreens, which along with CVS has handled the administration of the vaccine in New Jersey long-term care facilities on its website said on its website it is offering vaccinations at retail locations around the country but did not list New Jersey.

CVS

CVS announced it will eventually offer the vaccine at 27 locations but will start with these locations.  Appointments will be taken by CVS at its website CVS.com, its app or by calling 800-746-7287 starting Feb. 9.

  • Brigantine
  • Edison
  • Elizabeth
  • Flemington
  • Green Brook
  • Hoboken
  • North Bergen
  • North Plainfield
  • Princeton
  • Seaside Heights
  • Stanhope
  • Union
  • Voorhees
  • West Orange

Walmart

In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations that eventually offer vaccines. No start date has been announced.

Sam's Club:

  • Pleasantville

Walmart:

  • Boonton
  • Burlington Township
  • Franklin (Sussex)
  • Garfield
  • Hamilton (Mercer)
  • Linden
  • North Bergen
  • North Brunswick
  • Pennsville
  • Toms River
  • Vineland

Shoprite

ShopRite has 39 pharmacies in New Jersey offering the vaccine but because of supply limitations has not accepted new appointments for several weeks.

  • ATLANTIC COUNTY
    ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
    ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point
  • BERGEN COUNTY
    ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood
    ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park
  • BURLINGTON COUNTY
    ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford
    ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel
  • CAMDEN COUNTY
    ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin
    ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing
  • CAPE MAY COUNTY
    ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora
    ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
  • CUMBERLAND COUNTY
    ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville
    ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton
  • ESSEX COUNTY
    ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark
    ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston
  • GLOUCESTER COUNTY
    ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro
    ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
  • HUNTERDON COUNTY
    ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton
    ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington
  • MERCER COUNTY
    ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville
    ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington
  • MIDDLESEX COUNTY
    ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick
    ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood
  • MONMOUTH COUNTY
    ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet
    ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro
  • MORRIS COUNTY
    ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders
    ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
    ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park
  • OCEAN COUNTY
    ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River
    ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin
  • PASSAIC COUNTY
    ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls
    ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford
  • SOMERSET COUNTY
    ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
    ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough
  • SUSSEX COUNTY
    ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope
    ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton
  • UNION COUNTY
    ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark
    ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth
  • WARREN COUNTY
    ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg
    ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

