Paramount+ has revealed the first-look teaser for its upcoming Rugrats reboot. The CGI-animated show will reunite the original voice cast for an updated take on the classic Nickelodeon characters. Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, who created the original Rugrats will return as executive producers.

The new series will feature all of the 1990s cartoon’s toddlers, including Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase), Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer), and Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie).

Watch the full trailer below:

In an era where nearly every beloved franchise gets a modern-day revival, it’s not surprising that Rugrats is back in 2021. Rugrats was the longest-running cartoon on Nickelodeon until SpongeBob SquarePants surpassed it in 2012. The show received four Daytime Emmy Awards and six Kids' Choice Awards over its nine-season run.

While ’90s kids might be skeptical of the reboot’s intentions, it actually looks like this new era of Rugrats will be a promising one. The animation is high quality while also capturing the messy cartoon look of the original characters. It’s also very comforting to hear the series’ original voice actors, which lends an air of credibility to the new project. Even seeing Reptar on the TV set and hearing Angelica mention “Jonathan” and “Aunt Didi” gives us confidence that this Rugrats will embrace its source material rather than radically alter it.

The new Rugrats series is set to debut on Paramount+ later this spring.