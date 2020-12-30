Rupert Grint Revealed if He Would Ever Consider Reprising His Role as Ron Weasley in ‘Harry Potter’

Rupert Grint revealed if he would consider reprising his Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley.

On Tuesday (December 29), he spoke with ComicBook.com concerning the possibility of a future film and if Grint would be interested in becoming a Weasley again.

"I don't know. I mean, never say never," Grint said. "I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

His comments follow the recent Harry Potter cast reunion to celebrate the nineteenth anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) organized the event that was also attended by Grint, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy). James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) among others.

Grint is currently acting in the television show, Servant. The series follows a couple who lost their child. Ironically, Grint recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome.

"I think it's, it's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad," he admitted to the outlet. The cast filmed the most recent season in two halves due to the pandemic and welcomed his daughter during the downtime in between filming.

"So it was, yeah, it's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way...it was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love," he concluded.