Rupert Grint Thinks the Idea of a ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Is ‘Weird’

Rupert Grint revealed how he really feels about the reported Harry Potter television series in the works.

On Thursday (February 4), the Ron Weasley actor spoke to Variety about the potential HBO Max series.

"It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character," he confessed. "Even when I saw the stage shows [Harry Potter and the Cursed Child], it was a very strange experience... If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting."

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that streaming giant HBO Max was in the exploratory stages of development. However, Warner Media told the outlet in a statement that there are no plans for a Harry Potter television show.

Oddly enough, Grint has not seen all of the Harry Potter movies, of which there eight. "I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that, I stopped watching them," he revealed.

“Now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her,” Grint added.

He and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together in May 2020. Grint joined Instagram in November to share the first photo of their baby, named Wednesday.