Enter to Win the Sabrina Carpenter VIP Experience in Philly

You could win the ULTIMATE VIP experience to see Sabrina Carpenter when she comes to the Franklin Music Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2023. It’s courtesy of Island Records and 94.5 PST! Enter to win below (just keep scrolling).

Sabrina is celebrating the success of her fifth studio album, ‘Emails I Can’t Send,’ including the hit song ‘Nonsense.’ It’ll be a bit of a homecoming show for the Bucks County native who grew up in Quakertown.

Wanna see her show at the Franklin Music Hall as a VIP? Just enter to win right here:

You and a guest will receive:

VIP PACKAGE – “Fast Times VIP Experience” Includes:

General admission standing ticket with early entry to the GA floor

Invitation to an intimate Q&A with Sabrina Carpenter

Access to an exclusive soundcheck performance with Sabrina Carpenter

One Sabrina Carpenter autographed tour print

Sabrina Carpenter photo booth to commemorate your night

One specially designed Sabrina Carpenter merchandise item

One commemorative Sabrina Carpenter VIP laminate

Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity

On-site VIP host

*All VIP activities occur preshow. Package details and timing subject to change.

94.5 PST's Standard Contest rules apply. The contest runs through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information and to purchase yours right now.