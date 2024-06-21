Pour yourself a steaming cup of espresso (or an espresso martini) because one of this summer’s hottest artists just announced she’s coming to Philadelphia this year!

In fact, the hometown show for the Bucks County native is sure to be one of this year’s biggest events in South Philly!

Sabrina Carpenter just announced that her Short N’ Sweet Tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio on September 23rd and zigzag across North America before wrapping on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

In our area, Sabrina Carpenter will hit the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

We have details about ticket info posted below. Keep scrolling! Plus, we have details on how you can WIN FREE TICKETS before you can buy them on 94.5 PST!

For the Philadelphia show, she’ll be joined by Amaarae. She last performed in Philly on The Emails I Can’t Send Tour at the Theater of Living Arts on October 2, 2022.

So it’s been a hot second since we’ve seen this star in town.

Ticket Info For Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour in Philadelphia

The show was just announced today. Fans are encouraged to register for the presale, which starts Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am. You can sign up on Sabrina’s website here.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 am via Ticketmaster and the Wells Fargo Center. We expect this show to basically be an instant sell-out, so grab those tickets quickly!

BUT – you can win them from 94.5 PST before anyone else!

Listen to Win! Sabrina Carpenter Tickets

Starting Monday, Austyn has your afternoon pick-me-up with a shot of Espresso. It’s your chance to win tickets on your ride home.

When you hear the cue to call in the 5 o’clock hour, call her at 609-243-9778 (or you can tap the call button on the 94.5 PST app). Caller 94 gets the tickets.

(Note: Contest ends Thursday).

Sabrina, we can’t wait to see you in Philly!

By the way, the tour will also include stops at arenas nearby including:

September 29 - Madison Square Garden (Manhattan, NY)

September 30 - Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) - Just Added