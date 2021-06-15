Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles’ Head

Here's a story you probably never expected to hear: Once upon a time, Harry Styles had a rather messy run-in with Salma Hayek's pet owl, Kering! (Celebrities, they're just like...us?)

The actress related the hilariously random story during a Tuesday (June 15) appearance on Ellen. "He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head," she told host Ellen DeGeneres of the stranger-than-fiction encounter while promoting her latest move, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. "The minute he least expected it, [the owl] came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head."

Hayek assured the audience that the former One Direction-er seemed entirely unfazed by the strange ordeal. "He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening," she added.

It seems the star is quite attached to her owl. She spilled to DeGeneres that the bird of prey even sleeps with her when her husband François-Henri Pinault happens to be out of town. However, that's easier said than done considering owls are generally nocturnal creatures.

"I eventually go to sleep and she just keeps flying around the room," Hayek said. "She comes and snuggles before, sometimes in the middle of the night she lands on my head, it’s a little bit jarring but I’m kind of used to it...The worst is when your feet come out of the sheets and she thinks your toes are mice. And she just flies in and grabs them. That can be pretty terrifying."

Here's hoping Styles' toes weren't exposed when the owl made a special delivery on top of his head!