Don't be a drag, just be a queen.

A popular Brazilian drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator, Penelopy Jean, confused fans and security guards alike at the singer's Chromatica Ball tour.

At the eventful last show of the tour in Miami, Jean caught the eyes of many and ended up across social media in several viral posts.

In one, a TikTok with over four million views, Jean walks through a crowd of fans and a confused security guard can't decide if he believes the real Mother Monster is actually in front of his eyes.

"I'm a drag queen!" Jean shouted.

Several fans shoved phones toward Jean as the security guard looked on in pure confusion.

It didn't help his confusion that Jean was dressed in a very similar outfit to one of Gaga's black stage costumes.

The outfit was even complete with a fake headset microphone, as seen in another TikTok video of Jean's which showed throngs of fans taking photos and videos and following the drag queen.

Penelopy Jean is known for creating uncanny Lady Gaga looks, and many Little Monsters, Gaga's fan base, know about Jean's work.

On Twitter, one fan said, "Dollar Tree Gaga? Mama that’s THEE Penelopy Jean put some respect on her name."

Jean has previously participated in the TikTok shoe transition trend, set to Gaga's "Poker Face," which shows the transition into full Gaga attire.

Watch the transformation, below:

And Gaga herself has met the iconic drag queen, as seen on Jean's Instagram in June 2019.

"Dreams come true! Believe it. Thank you @ladygaga," Jean wrote at the time.

Penelopy Jean has even changed their name to "Dollar Tree Gaga" on Twitter.

"Few minutes ago some fans were screaming believing Lady Gaga was walking between them. It was just Penelopy Jean. This show will leaves the funniest memories," another fan tweeted.

However, the show ended in a not-so-funny way when Gaga was unable to complete it due to stormy weather. She subsequently posted a tearful video to Instagram apologizing to fans and wrote a long caption on another post.

"I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe," she said.