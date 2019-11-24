Selena Gomez delivered the passionate debut performances of her latest singles, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," during the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 24).

The 27-year-old began the performance with "Lose You To Love Me," which was shot in black and white, similar to the music video. The stage was bare, with only the projections and Gomez donning an elegant gown. However, tfirst song garnered mixed reactions from viewers, who were convinced the pop star "sang off-key in her chorus," much like the lyric from "Lose You to Love Me."

Gomez then transitioned into a silver mini-dress and rocked out to her upbeat second release, "Look At Her Now," where she danced to choreography alongside background dancers.

In the audience, Halsey and Taylor Swift jammed out to Gomez's performances. Although the reviews for the first song weren't the best, fans believed that she could have been just having an off night after taking a break from music for a few years, or experiencing other audio issues. In any event, it was clear the artist put her heart and soul into the performance.

See some viewer reactions, below.