Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Show Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Hannah Montana’

Selena Gomez's new HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, is the best of both worlds thanks to its surprising connection to Hannah Montana.

The fourth season of Selena + Chef takes place on a very special set: the former home of Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, the moonlighting teen pop star from the Disney Channel show of the same name.

While Gomez filmed the first three seasons Selena + Chef at her own home, Season 4 was filmed at the iconic Malibu homestead of Miley Cyrus' iconic Disney Channel character.

The location offers a sort of homecoming for Gomez. She previously appeared in three episodes of Hannah Montana in 2007 as Hannah's pop star nemesis, Mikayla Skeech.

Hannah Montana originally aired from 2006 to 2011.

The house may also look familiar due to its appearance in another HBO show. The lavish abode belongs to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on Big Little Lies.

On Selena + Chef, Gomez learns various tips and tricks about cooking from some of the most respected and well-known chefs in the world. During their time on the show, each chef takes the time to highlight a specific charity.

As of reporting, the show has raised more than $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Season 4 guests include Kristen Kish, Rachael Ray, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and DeVonn Francis. The new season premieres on HBO Max Aug. 18.